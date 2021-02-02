Police investigating 2 people found fatally shot in Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation and are also investigating an unclassified death that happened late Monday night.
Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Edwards Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday. They found one person shot in the living room and one person shot in the bedroom. The person in the living room is being investigated as a homicide.
Birmingham police are asking that anyone with information call them.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.