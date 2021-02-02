Mayor Woodfin to join Councilor Alexander for virtual town hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Mayor Randall Woodfin is joining Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander for a virtual community town hall discussion. Councilor Alexander wants to ensure the residents of District 7 have opportunities to communicate their wants, needs, and concerns regarding their communities. She understands how important it is for residents to be heard and receive timely feedback.
This event will occur, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 6 PM. The virtual town hall will be available on The City of Birmingham’s Facebook page, The Birmingham City Council’s Facebook page or Councilor Alexander Facebook page. Citizens may also call 1-415-655-0002 and enter access code 146 294 4534 to listen to the town hall. Participants can join the conversation by posting questions to the City of Birmingham’s Facebook page during the live event.
“I want the residents of District 7 to know I hear their concerns and I am constantly working to advocate for our communities. If you are a resident of District 7 and you have questions, concerns, or comments, please join us on Tuesday, February 2, and let’s talk about it. Your voice matters and I want to hear it! I invite you to an opportunity to be heard.” Birmingham City Councilor Wardine Alexander of District 7.
