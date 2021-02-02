Hoover Met opens for drive-thru COVID vaccinations, Parker High School site not ready yet

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations started Tuesday in the parking lot of the Hoover Met. UAB hopes to vaccinate more than 800 people Tuesday and possibly 1,000 a day the rest of this week.
Another vaccination site at Birmingham’s Parker High School has yet to come online. UAB officials say logistics are to blame. That means getting enough supplies, staffing, and of course, vaccine.
Some are concerned that a mass vaccination site is not ready for the city of Birmingham, but there is a push to include other vaccination sites in hopes of getting as many people vaccinated as possible in the city once supplies and vaccines are ready.
The Hoover Met is ready to handle a lot of people to give shots to this week. Birmingham City Councilman William Parker and the city council passed a resolution calling for Legion Field and city recreational facilities to be added as vaccination sites.
“It’s going to take all the necessary sites to be up and running in order for us to vaccinate every citizen twice,” Parker said.
While UAB continues to work on getting Parker High School ready, the hospital reports it has vaccinated 35,000 people. This includes its own healthcare workers as well as other hospital employees, EMS workers, and now 75 and older UAB patients. The Birmingham sites now include UAB and UAB Highlands.
Parker said a lot of people in Birmingham will not travel to the Hoover Met and that is why alternative sites need to be prepared to go once the supplies, staffing, and vaccines have been found.
“It’s truly all hands on deck. So we can work together to make sure we have as many sites necessary to make convenient for citizens to get vaccinated,” Parker said.
So far, there is no word on when Parker High School will be ready as a mass drive-thru site. Next week, vaccinations will be open to include those 65 years and older.
UAB said it is necessary people make appointments for the vaccination sites and they have to fall into the current eligible categories.
If you are interested in volunteering to help UAB at one of the mass vaccination sites, you can click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.