Fultondale man says his home is a total loss following tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in Fultondale are still trying to sort through the mess left behind by last Monday’s deadly tornado.
It’s a lot quieter in the New Castle community now that the damage has been assessed in this area.
And one man said he’s sad that the home he’s lived in for more than 50 years was destroyed in a matter of minutes.
John Dial and his daughter Robin Jordan are trying to move forward in the aftermath of last Monday’s storm.
“We are finishing up getting items out of the house…and then the next move will be to bulldoze the house down. He had a total loss in the tornado, so…and then get the yard cleaned up and hopefully start thinking about future plans,” Jordan said.
Dial has been living at his home on Nelda Circle in the New Castle subdivision since 1967.
And while the Fultondale area has seen severe weather before, he said he’s never seen anything like this.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if this is not the smallest area with the worst damage…I don’t know that for a fact, but this is some big time bad…everybody got hit,” Dial said.
Dial said he didn’t hear the sirens, but he says he did hear the unmistakable sound of the wind.
He said he rode out the storm in the bathtub as glass shattered all around him.
“You always hear it sounds like a freight train…and it only lasted in my case about three or four minutes…and that was about it,” Dial said.
Jordan said the house was lifted off its foundation, several windows were busted, and parts of the roof were ripped off.
But even with all the destruction Dial finds reasons to smile.
“I’m just thankful to be alive. All this other stuff…it can be put back and stuff, but when people get injured and lose their lives…that’s when it’s big time bad,” Dials said.
Dial said he’ll be staying with his girlfriend for the foreseeable future, and he’s not sure yet if he wants to rebuild here.
He said he’s thankful to the community for stepping up and helping during this difficult time.
