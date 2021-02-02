Fultondale family loses home in deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been exactly one week since a deadly tornado swept through Fultondale and families are now taking steps to move forward.
A pile of rubble is all that remains of Chris Jordan’s home on New Castle Road.
He said he still trying to wrap his mind around the amount of destruction that happened in a matter of minutes, but he’s thankful that he and his family were able to walk away with their lives.
“I don’t know how we survived it. God was looking over us that night because there’s no way we should have walked out of that like we did,” Jordan said.
Chris Jordan looks at his property still in disbelief following last Monday’s storm.
All that remains is the foundation where his garage once stood, stairs that now lead to nowhere and a mountain of wood, twisted metal and bricks that once housed a family of four.
“All of it got taken, but one bathroom was standing and that’s where me and my girlfriend and my two daughters and her mother got right at the last second,” Jordan said.
He said the family was settling down for the night when they started hearing the sirens.
That’s when he turned on the TV and learned they were in the tornado’s path.
“Two seconds later, the power went down, and we knew…it wasn’t no question left it was here,” Jordan explained.
In the moments that followed, Jordan said he wrapped his girlfriend and daughters in shower curtain to keep them dry and started looking for help.
“It looked like a war zone after I got everybody in the car and really realized what was going on right now. It was pitch black; you could hear people screaming…couldn’t find their kid. You could hear gas spewing. It was a scene I really never want to see again,” Jordan explained.
He said he doesn’t know if he will rebuild in this community.
The reality of what’s happened is still too fresh to make that decision now, but one fact remains…
“Don’t take life for granted. It can change in a second,” Jordan said.
Jordan says the support from the community has been overwhelming.
Right now, he and his family are staying with his girlfriend’s parents.
This family has lost everything…but friends have set up a go fund me account for them.
If you’d like to help, click here.
