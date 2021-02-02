Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell to run for office again

Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell confirmed to WBRC Tuesday is he running for mayor this year.
By WBRC Staff | February 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 3:20 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A familiar name hopes to return to Birmingham politics.

Former Birmingham Mayor William Bell confirmed to WBRC Tuesday is he running for mayor this year. A formal announcement is expected at a later time.

Bell served as Birmingham’s mayor from 2010 to 2017. He also served several terms as a city councilor.

Current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin defeated Bell in the 2017 mayoral race.

Besides Woodfin, Jefferson County President Pro-Tem Lashunda Scales and Birmingham businessman Chris Woods have also announced they will run.

Birmingham’s mayoral election is in August.

