First Alert for sunshine on Groundhog Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning and happy Groundhog Day! We are starting the day very cold with temperatures mostly in the 20s and lower 30s. Winds continue from the northwest at 10-15 mph making it feel several degrees colder. The wind chill temperatures are mostly in the 20s with some spots feeling like it is in the teens. Just make sure you wear layers and grab the heavy coat before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover decreasing across the Southeast. I do think we’ll see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. The sunshine should help us warm up into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. It will remain breezy today with northwest winds continuing at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 p.m.