First Alert for sunshine on Groundhog Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning and happy Groundhog Day! We are starting the day very cold with temperatures mostly in the 20s and lower 30s. Winds continue from the northwest at 10-15 mph making it feel several degrees colder. The wind chill temperatures are mostly in the 20s with some spots feeling like it is in the teens. Just make sure you wear layers and grab the heavy coat before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover decreasing across the Southeast. I do think we’ll see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. The sunshine should help us warm up into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. It will remain breezy today with northwest winds continuing at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 p.m.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: With a clear sky in place and winds lowering to 5-10 mph, temperatures are forecast to drop pretty quickly this evening. I think most of us will be waking up into the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning. Make sure you bring the pets inside this evening as it’ll be a cold start to Wednesday. The good news about tomorrow is that we should see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures continuing to warm into the lower 50s. Winds will remain light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Thursday’s Forecast: Most of Thursday is shaping up to be our best weather day of the week if you are fan of warmer temperatures. Clouds are forecast to increase Thursday giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. With southerly winds developing ahead of our next cold front, temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s. Some spots could climb into the lower 60s in west Alabama. I think we’ll stay mostly dry Thursday, but a few showers will be possible in northwest Alabama after 6 p.m.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. Models are starting to agree on the timing of our next cold front showing most of the rain moving in during the overnight hours of Friday morning. I think most of Friday could end up mostly dry. We’ll introduce a 70% chance for rain Thursday night with a 30% chance for morning showers Friday. Temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing so no wintry weather is expected. Rainfall totals appear light with most of us seeing totals around a quarter of an inch. Some spots in north Alabama could see totals closer to a half inch. Friday afternoon is looking chilly and breezy with clouds decreasing during the day. High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Weekend Forecast: Models continue to show differences on our weather pattern as we head into the weekend. The latest runs are trending drier across Central Alabama. Most of Saturday is looking dry with only a small chance for a few showers late Saturday evening. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 50s. A small chance for rain will be possible Saturday night, but Sunday is looking dry and breezy with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday is also looking cold with high temperatures only climbing into the lower 40s.
Very Cold Weather Expected Monday Morning: Next Monday morning is still looking like one of our coldest mornings of this winter season. The latest model runs have trended warmer, but it still looks very cold. We are forecasting low temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s Monday morning. Could we still see temperatures in the teens? It is possible as the forecast will likely change between now and early next week.
