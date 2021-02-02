All it takes is a little yarn for one Birmingham artist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tylar Tucker is all about “the pop” when it comes to expressing herself - and she is doing it in a way not many people have ever done before.
The Wenonah High School alum can take a ball of yarn and turn it into something artistic that is pleasing to the eye and can leave someone thinking how did she do it.
“I use my creativity to build the reality of images, cartoons, and people with yarn,” said Tucker. “It is just a passion I have and it is something that I love to do. It makes me happy to see someone’s reaction when seeing my work.”
Tucker is 21 years old and has been doing the yarn art for about two years now. She has completed more than 40 pieces of art. Each project takes a great deal of time with some taking months to complete.
You can contact Tylar on Facebook on her Combining Yarn Into Reality page.
