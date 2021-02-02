ADPH: 7-day average COVID-19 positivity numbers in Alabama tell improving story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is a story told, in many ways, through numbers. State health leaders said Tuesday those numbers tell an improving story, despite other measuring sticks.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said new numbers show slightly fewer Alabamians are being diagnosed with COVID-19, but even looking at the numbers can be confusing.
“If you look at our hospitalizations, they are still very high. Our ICU capability is hovering around 10% depending on the day. We will have a long way to go,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH.
One of Alabama’s recent headlines was written by a Johns Hopkins Medicine chart, showing the state has the country’s highest seven-day average of positive tests at 33%. However, the state health department figures that it is only 13%. So why the difference?
“What they are looking at is the positivity rate of tests that have actually been done. For example, if you have tests, what percent of those tests are positive,” Landers said.
The health department looks at the positivity in individual counties based on population for a positivity rate. While the ADPH calculation is going down, Landers said there is a threat to seeing that turn around and start increasing again.
“I think the biggest threat is persons looking at this and saying we are really improving so therefore we don’t have to wear our masks anymore, we don’t have to social distance anymore,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers said all those safety measures must continue to see those numbers drop.
She is also very concerned about the variant virus which has also made its way into Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.