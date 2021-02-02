ADOC investigating ‘use of force’ incident between officers and inmates at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) released a statement Monday night regarding the use of force on an inmate over the weekend.
According to the report, ADOC, along with the Law Enforcement Services Division, is investigating “an altercation that occurred between correctional staff and inmates at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Donaldson),” in Bessemer on Saturday, January 30.
ADOC says during the altercation, two inmates - Robert Council and Ephan Moore - sustained injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
ADOC adds two correctional officers received stab wounds and multiple other injuries. Both officers were medically treated at the facility then sent to an area hospital for additional treatment. The names of the officers were not included in the report.
ADOC says both inmates have been discharged from the hospital to ADOC custody, and will be “housed in a manner consistent with their security needs and recommended medical care.”
Officials say the correctional officers involved in the altercation are in leave status and are not currently present at the institution.
ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn has directed the placement of body-worn cameras on supervisors at the facility, and a review of supervisors assigned to ADOC’s Level-V correctional facilities to determine if staffing adjustments are warranted.
Dunn also requested the FBI’s Northern District Office assist in an investigation into the incident.
