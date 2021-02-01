Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge: COVID-19 vaccination efforts will increase

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More places are gearing up to offer more opportunities for coronavirus vaccinations. In Tuscaloosa County, the top elected leader said several possibilities are being discussed.
“We will be standing up very soon a large site that a higher capacity site that’s an additional option for our citizens,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained Friday.
Robertson says plans are being finalized to expand coronavirus vaccination efforts in Tuscaloosa County.
“This is a breakthrough and I think we’re going to really see the pace start picking up,” Robertson expressed.
Tuscaloosa County officials are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health, local municipalities like Tuscaloosa, and others that want to play a role in protecting people from COVID-19.
Robertson detailed some resources Tuscaloosa County could provide to help. “Personnel, of course, we have paramedics, if you need traffic control, things like that,” Judge Robertson said.
He expects more vaccine to come here to support that effort. It’s up to the Alabama Department of Public Health to determine how many vaccine doses Tuscaloosa County locations will get.
“The variants are out there. They’re real and the faster that we can get shots in the arms, the better we are - especially the most vulnerable,” Robertson went on to say.
An official announcement with locations and times for vaccination clinics is expected once everything is in place.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.