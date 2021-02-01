Seattle Soup Ladies provide fresh cooked meals to first responders in Fultondale following tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Soup Ladies have responded to major disasters for almost two decades - from Katrina to the recent Nashville bombing, and now they are in Fultondale.
The group of women from Seattle is helping to warm Fultondale one bowl of soup at a time.
They provide fresh cooked meals to first responders in times of emergencies and disasters.
The best part? They do it all for free!
We want to say thank you to these ladies for paying it forward!
