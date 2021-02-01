2 killed in separate wrecks in Jefferson Co. on Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in separate wrecks in Jefferson County on Sunday.
Coroner Bill Yates says 30-year-old Riky Hall was killed around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the 1998 Dodge Ram he was driving hit a 2013 Hyundai Sonata in the rear, causing him to lose control.
Hall was killed when his Dodge Ram overturned. The crash happened on Interstate 65 near the 282 mile marker.
Yates says 26-year-old Samuel Coleman Hutchins was killed after a collision on 15th Street Road in Hueytown. The accident happened at 9:50 p.m. and Hutchins died at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.