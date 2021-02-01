Man accused of burglarizing home under construction in East Alabama

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man is accused of burglarizing a home that was under construction in the Gallant community.
Gregory Dakota Bright of Gallant is charged with 3rd-degree burglary and 4th-degree theft of property, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Captain Robin Grant said a generator and tools were taken from the unoccupied house on Sumatanga Road.
Most of the items have been returned to the victim following Bright’s confession, Grant said.
Bright was released from the Etowah County Detention Center after posting bonds totaling $3,500.00.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
