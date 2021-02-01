High school students in Hoover returning to in-person instruction

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students in Hoover who chose the in-person learning option will soon return to five days a week of in-person instruction.
Hoover City Schools made the announcement Monday afternoon. High school students will return to the classroom full time Thursday, February 11.
Officials say the decision was made after seeing success with elementary and middle school reopenings, along with COVID-19 positive cases going down across the district since the beginning of January.
