Health experts answer questions about COVID-19 and vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders hope to see more people vaccinated in the coming weeks. Supplies of vaccines are increasing slightly. Still, a lot of people have questions about the vaccine
COVID numbers continue to drop in Alabama, including the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Still, people continue to ask more questions about the vaccines. Alabama’s top health leaders are trying to answer those questions.
Vaccinations will expand to 65 and older next week. Mass vaccination sites will open across the state.
People are asking: “Can I get COVID-19 after I’m vaccinated?”
The answer depends. Could you get COVID after your first vaccination? Doctors say yes, you could. It also depends on the exposure you have had.
“If you have had both doses, the chances of getting COVID-19 goes down tremendously. Is it possible? Yes, it’s possible, but it is unlikely to happen,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.
The big unknown remains if you have both doses, can you still pass along the virus? The data is not there yet.
Another question: “Will I have to get more vaccine to battle variants? [booster shots]”
“Based on the variants we have seen in Alabama, the answer is no. However, there are other variants out there that may require a booster at some point,” said Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do well against the UK variant. Moderna does less well against the South African variant, but still knocks it out. Moderna is also working on another vaccine for the variants.
People are tired of wearing masks so some ask: “Will I have to wear a mask after everyone is vaccinated?”
If in the future and everyone is 100% vaccinated, no, but that’s months way.
“Until we get as many people vaccinated as possible, we need people to keep wearing masks. But, the big thing we need to see. We need to see our numbers going down, getting down to very low levels where we are hardly seeing any. That is the time we can say we can get rid of those masks,” Willeford said.
Vaccine supplies are increasing slightly in Alabama. Moderna is increasing another 10,000 doses. People continue to be frustrated trying to register for their shots.
“What is the best/easiest way to register for the vaccine?”
“I can tell you there are no appointments in February. In February, we are concentrating on second doses for people. There may be appointments for first shots and they are already booked. I believe the first dates available for county health departments will be available in March,” Harris said.
The Jefferson County Department of Health suggests going to its website or the Jefferson County EMA website. If you don’t have internet, you can call the health department for appointments. You may also contact your healthcare provider and check with them.
Dr. Scott Harris asked last week that people who are healthy but may qualify to not register now, but to allow those most at risk to get the vaccines.
What should you consider before giving up your spot in line for the vaccine?
“If you are young and healthy. If you are in a profession where you are not out in public being exposed on any regular basis, it is probably safe for you to wait a while,” Harris said.
A large number of people have had and recovered from COVID-19. So some ask: “Do I still need the vaccine if I already had COVID-19?”
Health leaders say yes. Once you have COVID, you will develop antibodies to fight it. The question remains, will those antibodies drop over time and if you could still spread the disease?
“You can get it any time after you are cleared from COVID-19. The one warning I may say is your side effects may be a bit more intense because your body is reacting to something it has seen before,” Willeford said.
The vaccines will help. The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine promises to be just a single dose. It has yet to get approval from the FDA, but it could offer people a chance to wait on it if you are healthy or not yet in an eligible group. Until then, practice all those safety steps you’ve heard about during the last year.
