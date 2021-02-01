First Alert for wind and cold temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Make sure you grab the winter sweater and heavy coat today. You will need it. A strong cold front moved through our area yesterday. We briefly warmed up to 70°F Sunday, but we won’t be anywhere close to that today. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 30s with some lower 40s off to the south. The big story today will be the wind and cold temperatures. We are already seeing northwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Plan for northwest winds to continue this afternoon at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. When you factor in the wind and cold temperatures it could feel like it is in the 20s and lower 30s today. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry, but we are watching a patch of snow flurries and a few snow showers that could impact northeast Alabama this morning. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a few flurries today, but no issues are expected as temperatures should remain above freezing today. High temperatures are forecast to struggle to climb near 40°F this afternoon. I doubt we will see any sunshine today. Plan for a cloudy sky with clouds slowly decreasing tonight into tomorrow morning.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: Cloud cover is forecast to slowly decrease tonight. Winds should continue from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Combination of wind and cold temperatures is going to make tonight very cold. Plan for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s with wind chill temperatures dropping into the teens. The good news about tomorrow is that we should see mostly sunny conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 40s Tuesday. Could the groundhog see his shadow? We will find out tomorrow morning!
Gradual Warming Trend: If you are tired of the cold weather, you’ll enjoy the forecast for the middle part of the week. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 50s. We could see highs in the lower 60s in a few spots Thursday. Morning temperatures should remain chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week, but cloud cover is forecast to increase across the area Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Friday and into the weekend. The cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday night and stall across the Southeast Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Friday morning, but temperatures are forecast to drop throughout the day as cold air moves in behind the cold front. Showers are looking likely Friday with a rain chance around 60%. Showers could linger across the area Friday night into Saturday as the front stalls along and south of I-20.
Coldest Air of the Season Could Arrive Next Week: Models are showing a huge surge of arctic air moving into the Southeast early next week. Models disagree on how long the cold weather will last and when it will arrive. The GFS model turns us cold Sunday, but the European model is a little slower and shows the cold air moving in next Monday. Plan for some of the coldest air we have seen this winter season with the potential for temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s next Monday morning. High temperatures could struggle to hit the lower 40s next Monday. A lot can change between now and next week. We will keep you updated on this potential arctic blast over the next several days.
