First Alert for wind and cold temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Make sure you grab the winter sweater and heavy coat today. You will need it. A strong cold front moved through our area yesterday. We briefly warmed up to 70°F Sunday, but we won’t be anywhere close to that today. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 30s with some lower 40s off to the south. The big story today will be the wind and cold temperatures. We are already seeing northwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Plan for northwest winds to continue this afternoon at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. When you factor in the wind and cold temperatures it could feel like it is in the 20s and lower 30s today. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us mostly dry, but we are watching a patch of snow flurries and a few snow showers that could impact northeast Alabama this morning. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a few flurries today, but no issues are expected as temperatures should remain above freezing today. High temperatures are forecast to struggle to climb near 40°F this afternoon. I doubt we will see any sunshine today. Plan for a cloudy sky with clouds slowly decreasing tonight into tomorrow morning.