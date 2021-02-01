Family survives tornado; left with nothing but each other

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Growing up, Twister was one of Jimile Hill’s favorite movies to watch with her dad. She never imagined on Monday night the movie would become her reality.
“To see it on tv is one thing, but to actually live through it is a whole other,” says Jimele.
Jimile says her mom called her around 10:30 p.m. about a tornado warning in Fultondale. By 10:40 p.m. Hill says she heard a loud noise she’d never heard before.
“Baby what’s that sound?” Jimele says she asked her husband. “And he said oh that’s the train, because it’s a train behind the house. I jumped up and said no it’s too loud and he grabbed us and shoved us in the bathroom. It literally ripped through that side of the house.”
The Hill’s just moved into their home in October and Monday night it was gone in an instant.
“The trees that had fallen from the back yard was literally right over that part of the house,” says Carl. “Our living room area and dining room area was completely under trees and that guest bathroom is maybe 6-7 feet away from all of that.”
Thankfully, their sons were at a relatives house that night.
“The window frame is was completely sucked out. His comforter, he has twin beds, one of the comforters was across the street in the neighbors yard,” says Jimele. “The other comforter and sheet was wrapped around the opposite end of the porch pole. One sheet was wrapped up in the roof.”
Monday’s tornado also destroyed all three of their vehicles. They’re starting completely over. They main thing they are in need of now is clothing items, especially for their children.
To donate, visit their GoFundMe.
