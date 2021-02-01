DCH stops testing for coronavirus to increase vaccination efforts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The decision for DCH Regional Medical Center to go to full time COVID-19 vaccinations only was made easier by the low number of people who came to DCH’s remote site to get tested for the illness. That number had dropped to around only a 100 people per week recently.
“With this change, we can add an additional 200 or so vaccines during the same time period we would have been doing testing,” according to hospital spokesman Andy North.
More vaccination appointments per 10-minute slot are being added. Those additional times could show up this week and beyond in the hospital’s COVID registration system.
DCH is focused on vaccinations even though the number of people hospitalized in the DCH system for coronavirus dropped to 114 patients on Friday. A week and a half ago, that number was 199 patients.
“We’ve increased the total number of vaccination slots throughout the week. So, we’ve pretty much added doubled what we’ve been giving so now we’re around 1,400 what we’ll be giving,” North continued.
COVID-19 vaccinations at the DCH’s remote site are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. by appointment only to people in groups eligible to be vaccinated at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.