BREMSS Emergency Medical Personnel of the Year: Phillip Morris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System wants to recognize Phillip Morris – the Emergency Medical Services Telecommunicator of the Year!
Certified as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher by the Alabama 9-1-1 Board, Phillip has been with Shelby 911 for 22 Years, serving as Shift Supervisor for the past 21. He’s team captain of the Shelby 911 Special Olympics Polar Plunge Team and is the Winner of three Stork Awards – where he delivered three babies over the phone before EMS personnel arrived.
Phillip - THANK YOU for your service and congratulations on this outstanding award!
