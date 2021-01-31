Prattville to host “Yardi Gras”

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of having a traditional Mardi Gras celebration like a parade this year, the City of Prattville says it will be keeping the good times rolling with “Yardi Gras.”
Starting Monday night, Historic Downtown Prattville will light up through Feb. 16, according to the city. Lights will be featured on the covered bridge, creekside park and other areas along Main Street.
The city is encouraging businesses and citizens to decorate their storefronts, homes and yards to celebrate the season.
“If you missed the opportunity to experience the magical light transformation from the Christmas season, here is your chance to enjoy some of the magic during this Mardi Gras season. I heard from numerous citizens and business owners who requested to enjoy the lights a little longer. We are living in a time where we, as a community, have to come together and think outside the box for ways to make memories as we continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thankful that we have a team in place that is willing to create an atmosphere for everyone to enjoy,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr.
City officials said a “route” map of those participating will be available on the City’s website and social media beginning Feb. 12. Participants who wish to be added to the map can do so online.
Participants will also be able to enter their business or home into a photo contest to claim the “Best of Yardi Gras” award.
