Investigators need help solving two homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama needs your help with two different cases. One involves a Midfield man found in his car shot to death; in the second case, a man was assaulted in Tarrant and later died at the hospital.
In September, Midfield Police found a vehicle had collided with a utility pole in the 400 block of 12th Avenue.
Detectives determined the driver, Anthony De’Wayne Baldwin, had been shot. Frank Barefield with Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help crack the case.
“They may know something about the circumstances, but they are afraid to come forward,” said Barefield.
In another case, on January 16, Tarrant Police found Michael Berry with life-threatening injuries at the 1200 block of Hanover Street. He later died at the hospital.
According to Crime Stoppers, investigators have no idea why this happened and have received no tips. Barefield says sometimes a guilty consensus can lead to some information.
“Sometimes it will just bother a person because they know about this and haven’t said anything, and they will eventually make the call,” said Barefield.
You can contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You could receive a cash reward of up to $ 5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
