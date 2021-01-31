Hoover football helps tornado victims in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Josh Carter saw the damage on the news, but says seeing it in person gives him a new perspective of just how much destruction a tornado can actually do.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking to tell you the truth, it’s amazing how we live just a couple of minutes down the road and I didn’t think it was this bad, but when you get here, it’s breathtaking and I just can’t believe it,” said Hoover linebacker Josh Carter.
Nearly 40 Hoover football players, wrestlers, and track athletes spent Saturday helping tornado victims in Fultondale cleanup the pieces of a place they once called home.
“This is why you wake up everyday to make an impact on someone and serve others and try to find a way to serve others. There are people in this world and today its in Fultondale, they need help, and we want to help and that’s why we are here today,” said Hoover football coach Josh Niblett.
Hoover spent the day in a neighborhood off Carson Road removing tree branches and all types of wood and debris.
“I mean I know it’s tough for them and I can’t imagine. Driving in, we saw it was a bad storm, we know they’re going through tough times and we hope we can help them through it,” said Hoover lineman Houston Vessey.
“I think it’s awesome all these people are coming together to help out for everything that they’ve lost, and I think it’s what should be done,” added Carter.
Gardendale football and the Fultondale boys basketball also volunteered on Saturday to help tornado victims in Fultondale. “We will do it a much as we can,” said Fultondale basketball coach Nigel Ramsey.
