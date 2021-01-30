UPDATE: Funeral arrangements for Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez, brother explains how the family is coping with loss

“I feel like I’m just…I feel like I’m just there honestly… sometimes I just don’t want nothing really. I just want my brother and that’s something that I can’t…stop thinking about…I feel… like I want to cry but sometimes I just can’t. I just have to keep moving. I have to stay busy, so I won’t have that …so that feeling I guess that’s my feeling of sadness won’t take over me,” Christopher explained.