Community helping woman who lost home and husband in same week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So many of you are pulling together to help neighbors devastated by Monday’s tornado. One woman is asking for volunteers to help a tornado survivor who lost her home and husband in the same week.
“I was watching the news and it said the tornado was on Walker Chapel Road,” said Janice Hamilton, tornado survivor.
We talked to Janice Hamilton by phone on Good Day Alabama Friday, her voice was weary from the unimaginable week she’s had.
“By the time I got up, the roof fell in,” said Hamilton.
She lost her home after it was ripped open by an EF-3 tornado Monday. Days later she lost her heart.
“I’m kind of numb right now,” said Hamilton.
Her husband, Bobby, died in her arms Thursday after his health declined.
“I don’t know how to feel,” said Hamilton.
“I say God gave Bobby his heavenly home,” said Anita Salters, family friends. “And now we have to worry about where Janice’s home will be next.”
Long time family friends are pulling resources now to help the woman they say is known for helping others.
“She’s a giver. Until she had her stroke she was at the church helping me,” said Salters.
Anita Salters is organizing a clean-up Saturday at Janice’s home. She’s asking people to help her clear debris and carefully preserve one of the only things untouched in Janice’s home. Her collection of angels.
“To me it was God telling her he’s got this. He’s got this,” said Salters.
Organizers say clean up will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at the home on Head Road near the Lowes in Fultondale. They’ve also started a Go Fund Me to help Janice start over.
