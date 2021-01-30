Bessemer Police crash into building during vehicle pursuit

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pursuit of a vehicle with a stolen tag ended with a crash into a building Friday night in Bessemer.
Around 11:00 p.m. Bessemer Police attempted to stop a dark blue or black Dodge Charger in the area of 16th St and Dartmouth Ave for the stolen Georgia tag GRXP9551. The Charger did not stop for police lights or siren and continued to flee, even turning off its lights to avoid detection.
In response to the pursuit, two officers wrecked into each other, crashing into a parked car and a building in the 800 block of 23rd Street North. One person was in the building and was said to have received non-life threatening injuries. The victim was treated by emergency personnel and taken to an area hospital.
According to police, the Dodge Charger headed for the interstate and was not caught.
Anyone with information about the stolen Georgia tag, the dark blue or black Dodge Charger and/or its occupants is asked to please contact your local police department as well as the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or 205-428-3541 to leave an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.