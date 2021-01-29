UAB to open 2 new vaccine clinics, volunteers needed

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger announced Friday there will be three total vaccine clinics starting the week of February 1.
The Hoover Met will welcome people 75 and older starting February 2.
A clinic will be set up at Parker High School for vaccinations, but the logistics of that location are being worked out.
The two new clinics join the existing drive-thru at UAB Highlands.
UAB is looking for community volunteers to help at the Hoover Met next week including helping with the vaccination process.
Healthcare workers and event coordinators are anticipating administering around 1200 shots a day.
At this time, all UAB and Cooper Green patients age 65 and older can request their vaccination appointment online at uabmedicinevaccine.org; invitations will then be sent to patients from Phreesia to confirm appointment locations and times.
Non-UAB patients who are eligible for vaccination can visit the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center online at www.jeffcoema.org and click on the green button to self-register to receive information about obtaining the vaccine. Names and contact information will then be provided by the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center to UAB, and UAB personnel will make contact and schedule appointments at one of the three locations.
If you are eligible to receive the vaccine but do not have internet access, JCDH recommends you ask a family member, friend or neighbor to help get you register online.
“We have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to provide more vaccination opportunities to our patients and the people of Jefferson and surrounding counties, and opening all three of these sites is a tremendous step forward in doing so,” said Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of UAB’s Clinical Support Services. “We could not be more thrilled to have an opportunity to provide these vaccines both for our patients and all residents starting next week.”
