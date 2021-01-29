Tuscaloosa-area groups collect donations for Jefferson County tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The EF-3 tornado that touched down in Fultondale also touched hearts around the Tuscaloosa-area, and people eager to help in any way they can.
Tuscaloosa’s Weeping Mary Baptist Church is accepting donations. The church wants people to bring bottled water, sports drinks along with hand sanitizer and disinfectants to the Church’s activity center between now and February 11th between the hours of 10am to 1pm.
“Giving back is a blessing. And we know the tornado didn’t hit us. And we just want to be a blessing to the ones that it did hit,” Bernice Smith explained.
In Northport, Mayor Bobby Herndon parked a trailer outside of his business Wednesday. One day later, it’s almost full of donations.
“You know the people of Tuscaloosa and Northport have been so generous. Even people from Linden came up a while ago to bring stuff. But this trailer will be full today. I’ll be getting another trailer in the morning to have out here,” Herndon said.
Weeping Mary Baptist Church is located at 2701 20th Street in Tuscaloosa. Herndon’s office is at 2728 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.