Teacher of Fultondale student killed in tornado creates GoFundMe account for family

“Anytime you lose a child…I can’t image what it would feel like. I now have two children of my own…and I just thought that…you know…this family needed something…and I realize that I’m a teacher that always talks a lot of strong words. I tell my students I care about them, but this was going to be the greatest opportunity for me to show them that I care…for me to put my words to action and to do something to support Elliott’s family,” Vogt said.