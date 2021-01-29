Teacher of Fultondale student killed in tornado creates GoFundMe account for family

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - There has been an outpouring of support for the family of Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez, including a GoFundMe account started by one of his teachers.
Jason Vogt was Elliott’s geometry teacher, but he only knew him for three days because of the way the semester worked out this year.
Elliott had just switched over to Mr. Vogt’s class, but he said Elliott was already, in his words, ready to rock and roll.
Vogt said it didn’t take him long to recognize Elliott’s work ethic, saying he was ready to get his work done.
He was already engaged in the classwork and getting assignments turned in.
Vogt said Elliott was an active participant in class and he could see Elliott’s personality shining through almost immediately.
Vogt started a GoFundMe account yesterday afternoon with a goal of $1,000, but he said that goal was met within a few hours.
So, he continued raising the amount, which was at $30,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Vogt said even though he only knew Elliott a short time, his heart broke when he heard about his passing.
“Anytime you lose a child…I can’t image what it would feel like. I now have two children of my own…and I just thought that…you know…this family needed something…and I realize that I’m a teacher that always talks a lot of strong words. I tell my students I care about them, but this was going to be the greatest opportunity for me to show them that I care…for me to put my words to action and to do something to support Elliott’s family,” Vogt said.
At last check, Mr. Vogt had raised $26,330 toward that $30,000 goal.
He said he wants to keep the account going for as long as possible and is working with the family to see what their needs are.
He said every cent will go to Elliott’s family.
If you’d like to donate, you can visit https://gofund.me/a27c58d3.
