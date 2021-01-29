Multiple GoFundMe accounts set up for family of man who lost his leg in deadly Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to hear stories of survival from Fultondale after a deadly tornado ripped through the area on Monday night.
Unfortunately, one man lost his leg trying to shelter his children from the storm.
Arnoldo Vasquez-Hernandez’s niece, Selene Concepcion, said her uncle is awake and ate his first meal Thursday since the tornado hit.
She said he’s still in shock about losing his leg, but said he knew it was what needed to be done in order to save him.
Concepcion said the family had just gotten home and put their three kids to bed.
She said that’s when they heard the sirens warning them that a tornado was on the way, so they rushed to wake the kids up and get them all to the basement.
Nearly the entire family made it to the basement, but a tree fell and came crashing through the house pinning Arnoldo to the floor as he shielded his youngest daughter.
Concepcion said rescue workers were able to free his daughter and get the rest of the family to safety, but two surgeons and a team of nurses were called in to remove Arnoldo’s leg before he was rushed to the hospital.
“Every time he wakes up from the anesthesia that they had put him on every time he wakes up he will ask for his kids how are they doing how are they handling things out. They don’t know yet that their dad lost a leg, so it’s going to be really a shock for them to know that their dad lost a leg,” Concepcion said.
Arnoldo was placed in a medically induced coma while doctors tried to stabilize him.
He had another surgery on his leg and hip, but his niece said he’s doing well otherwise.
It’s also important to note that this family has lost everything in this storm.
In fact, firefighters won’t let anyone inside the home to collect personal items because it’s just not safe to enter.
Friends of the family have started GoFundMe accounts.
If you’d like to donate, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/29h741rxk0 or https://gofund.me/a27c58d3
