Increasing Concerns about COVID-19 Variant in children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are watching very closely the possible spread of a new more contagious variant of COVID 19 now that it has been discovered in Alabama. There is concern if this could be a problem for our children.
Dr. David Kimberlin, a UAB Pediatric Infectious Disease doctor says the new variant is a problem and it could be the reason we see more spread of the infectious disease among our children as many prepare to return to the classroom.
Dr. Kimberlin said that will be okay as long as they wear masks, social distance and wash hands.
“Children can be in school if the schools have the resources to do the things necessary to try to keep circulation low. For me the biggest risk is at lunch time when you have to take your mask off to eat lunch.” Kimberlin said.
Dr Kimberlin says adhere the safety measures. Take the vaccine. That is the way to stop the spread of the virus. He says vaccine companies are running trial right now to see how effective vaccines will be on children. This is for 12-to 17 years old. But so far the data is not there just yet.
The concern is the variant virus is more contagious. The CDC says 30 to 70% more contagious. Vaccines will also help slow the spread. From early studies it shows that the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna is effective against the new variant
Kimberlin said there are concerns about these variants but from early studies the vaccines could be modified to help.
