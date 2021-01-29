Fultondale woman finds creative ways to stay warm following tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been three days since a deadly tornado swept through the Fultondale area and as many remain without power, and as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing, some are looking for ways to stay warm tonight.
Wendy Pounders said several large trees near her home fell over during that tornado, one narrowly missing her house. She said her detached laundry room was destroyed, and there was some damage done to the roof over the main part of her home. But she said otherwise, everything is in fairly good condition.
Pounders calls herself one of the lucky ones. Her power was restored to her home early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. But while she has lights and her cable is working, her HVAC system was crushed when a tree toppled over during the storm.
She’s staying put for now but with the HVAC system gone, she’s come up with some creative ways to stay warm.
“At least I still have a home to live in and a lot of people up the street don’t have that anymore. I’ve got some little fan heaters. They run on fan or you can flip them to heat. I have couple of those, and then I have like a shop vac heater because I’ve had my heat go out in the winter before,” Pounders said.
Pounders adds that she has a ton of blankets on hand.
She said the lights went out again earlier today for a couple of hours, but she thinks it was because crews are still working in the area.
She said her insurance company has offered to put her up in a hotel, and friends have also opened their homes to her, if she needs it.
