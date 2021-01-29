Fultondale basketball game welcomed after a tough week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale High School serves 7th through 12th grade, so JV and varsity players are all going through the same heartache of losing their school to the EF-3 tornado that tore through Fultondale Monday night.
Thursday night, it was the first time many of them were able to see each other, and they left the stress off the court.
Fultondale was scheduled to play Gardendale High School and the matchup proved a reprieve from a stressful week in which many of them have suffered damage to their homes as well.
Gardendale High offered their own show of support before the varsity game, marking the tragedy and then celebrating the chance to come together on the court.
Parents from Fultondale were glad to have a slice of normalcy, one mother says the game was the best part of their week.
