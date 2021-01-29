City of Birmingham collecting non perishable items for tornado survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham will be collecting non-perishable items at the Boutwell Auditorium Feb 1-3 for people impacted by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Jefferson Co. Monday night.
Organizers will collect items from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 3. Motorists may drive up and someone will remove the items from their vehicle.
The city will be collecting the following items:
- Canned goods
- Garden rakes
- Large trash bags
- Work gloves
- Masks
- Hand sanitizer and wipes
- Disinfectants
- Small tarps
- Individually wrapped snack items, including honey buns and protein bars.
