City of Birmingham collecting non perishable items for tornado survivors
By WBRC Staff | January 28, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 9:21 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham will be collecting non-perishable items at the Boutwell Auditorium Feb 1-3 for people impacted by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Jefferson Co. Monday night.

Organizers will collect items from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 3. Motorists may drive up and someone will remove the items from their vehicle.

The city will be collecting the following items:

  • Canned goods
  • Garden rakes
  • Large trash bags
  • Work gloves
  • Masks
  • Hand sanitizer and wipes
  • Disinfectants
  • Small tarps
  • Individually wrapped snack items, including honey buns and  protein bars.

