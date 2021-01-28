Tools and wood donations needed to help in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pillows, blankets, coats, any kind of food item and hygiene products, officials at Fultondale City Hall say it’s all needed, but there is one thing at the top of the list that will go a long way.
On Thursday, strangers, neighbors, friends, and families from across the state and even the nation have been dropping off donations to help those families in need at Fultondale City Hall. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says the biggest items needed are nonperishable food items and building supplies like wood and tools.
“All these houses and businesses could use all the help they can get obviously some places are covered by insurance but we have a lot of local residents that need the help with volunteers, we have the volunteers and people ready to work, but we need the materials to do so,” McKenzie said.
Chief McKenzie prefers wood or tools to be donated instead of money, but says they will accept monetary donations. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Fultondale City Hall.
Donation Locations:
Food, water, clothes, hygiene products - Fultondale City Hall
Wood, tools, nails - NexTran Truck Center located off Fulton Road
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.