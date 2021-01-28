Tarrant City Schools grades K-6 returning to classroom 5 days a week

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant City School system announced Thursday that traditional students, grades K-6, will be returning to in-person learning 5 days a week beginning Monday February 8.
The transition was made from e-learning during the first 9 weeks, to a blended format and now full-time attendance on campus.
The decision was made by a 4-1 vote during a Tarrant Board of Education meeting Tuesday. TCS says they are monitoring cases and currently implementing sanitation, masks, and social distancing procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.
After monitoring COVID-19 numbers, TCS feels instruction can be handled safely and adjustments will be made if the need arises due to COVID-19 cases.
“We appreciate all the hard work that our faculty, child nutrition workers, nurses, custodial/maintenance staff, front office staff, paraprofessionals, administrators, and central office employees have put into implementing and following the recommended COVID-19 guidelines and health procedures. Due to the hard work and dedication of our staff, teachers have been able to provide instruction through a variety of delivery methods during the pandemic. We appreciate the parents’ support in being flexible with us and know the school schedule was difficult for our parents to manage with their work responsibilities.” said Dr. Sherlene McDonald, Superintendent at Tarrant City Schools.
