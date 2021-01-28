Tarrant City Schools grades K-6 returning to classroom 5 days a week

“We appreciate all the hard work that our faculty, child nutrition workers, nurses, custodial/maintenance staff, front office staff, paraprofessionals, administrators, and central office employees have put into implementing and following the recommended COVID-19 guidelines and health procedures. Due to the hard work and dedication of our staff, teachers have been able to provide instruction through a variety of delivery methods during the pandemic. We appreciate the parents’ support in being flexible with us and know the school schedule was difficult for our parents to manage with their work responsibilities.” said Dr. Sherlene McDonald, Superintendent at Tarrant City Schools.