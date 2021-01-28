Should pregnant women and those breastfeeding get the COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? That question has come up a lot recently and Wednesday an OBGYN at UAB talked about the recommendations.
Right now, doctors believe the benefits of pregnant women getting the vaccine outweigh the risks.
The CDC says pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
There is lack of research though with this vaccine and pregnant women. That can give people pause according to Dr. Warner Huh, OBGYN chair at UAB.Dr. Even though there’s still a lot we don’t know and there are on-going studies looking into that, Huh says on balance he would recommend pregnant women and those breastfeeding to get a shot in the arm.
“When you look at the overall risk-benefit ratio between getting the vaccine and not getting the vaccine, I would say most women healthcare providers and OBGYN’s are recommending vaccination mainly because the risk of getting sick and affecting both the mother and fetus is fairly significant,” Dr. Huh said.
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine and other groups also recommend the vaccine be offered to women who are thinking about becoming pregnant. Of course, it’s best to talk all of this out with your doctor just to be sure.
