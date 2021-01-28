Samaritan’s Purse helping tornado survivors in Fultondale, Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Relief efforts continue for those in the Fultondale and Center Point areas affected by the tornado, and there are people from around the country who are coming to help.
One organization making the trip to Alabama to assist is Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian nonprofit organization based out of Boone, North Carolina.
They came with about five full-time staff, but the majority of their volunteers are from the Alabama area. So far a little more than 20 people from Alabama have offered to volunteer through Samaritan’s Purse. Organizers say they want to spread hope, despite the tragedy.
“On the ground here in Jefferson County we are helping families, remove downed trees clear debris tarp roofs mud out their homes, and salvage any personal belongings that may have been salvageable from the storm. We’re not just here to help them with physical aid but we’re also here to remind them that there’s hope,” Alyssa Benson, a member of Samaritan’s Purse said.
If you’d like to volunteer to help, or if you know someone who’s in need, they have a trailer set up at the Gardendale First Baptist Church on Main Street. You can also volunteer, by going to www.spvolunteer.org for more information.
