Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Nelson Serrano!
Nelson is a senior at Chelsea High School with a 4.50 GPA. He is President of French Club, a member of the Alabama Model United Nations, and Scholar’s Bowl. Outside of the classroom, he has participated in the Youth Leadership Institute for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. His future plan is to study Communications.
Nelson, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.