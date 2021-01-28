Only the kitchen remains standing in one man’s home following tornado in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - As the cleanup efforts continue in Fultondale, one man said he’s thankful to be alive, as the only room left standing in his home is the kitchen.
77-year-old Johnny Bullard said he was asleep in his bedroom when he was awakened by the awful noise of his steel roof being ripped away.
Bullard said he managed to make it to the middle of his living room, but then the wind blew him up against a wall.
He said the impact knocked him unconscious for a few seconds.
But when he came to, he found himself under a pile of debris and couldn’t get out.
He said he thought he was going to drown because it was still raining very hard, and no one was at home with him.
He said everything happened in matter of seconds, and suddenly everything went perfectly quiet, and that’s when he heard his nephew calling out for him.
“I tell you; it didn’t really ring a bell for me until it happened to me cause people just take it for granted and say, ‘Yeah, it was bad over there.’ They don’t know what they went through, and it is bad. That was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” Bullard said.
Bullard’s sister says he has a few broken ribs and suffered a bad bump to his head.
But that, Bullard said he’s happy to be alive.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.