Moderna, Pfizer working on vaccine booster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna and now Pfizer announced they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants take hold in the community.
Moderna says its current COVID-19 vaccine provides protection from the new U.K. variant that’s now in Alabama and several other states. But the company says the vaccine may be less effective with the variant coming from South Africa.
UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag says vaccine companies want something like a booster in their back pockets, should the variants become the dominant strain in the coming weeks.
“it’s not to say that their current vaccine fails completely. Not at all. It just isn’t quite as efficient, so they are going to create a booster shot just in case the new variant takes root,” Dr. Saag said.
Dr. Saag tells us the new MRNA technology allows companies to make vaccine and boosters a lot faster.
