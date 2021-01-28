Man shot in east Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot outside his Center Point home Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of 13th Court NW in Center Point around 4:30 p.m. after a report that someone was shot.
When they arrived, deputies spoke to the victim who said he was outside his home when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.
The man was hit by one of the bullets. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injury, which deputies say does not appear to be life-threatening.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
