Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to open substation in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Fairfield will have more law enforcement presence when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office opens a substation.
Plans to open the substation began in 2019 after Sheriff Mark Pettway announced efforts to oversee public safety measures in the neighboring city.
JCSO Deputies have already been handling felony investigations for Fairfield.
Sheriff Pettway said he is keeping a promise he made during his campaign to provide resources for cities as well as the unincorporated county. “Any time that we can be of service to our neighboring communities, I am always on board,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “I’m thankful that we are in a place to help ensure that these communities remain safe.”
Sheriff Pettway also put his Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team in the city to assist Fairfield officers.
