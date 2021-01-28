Fultondale man says his parents and God were watching over him during tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The massive cleanup effort continues in Fultondale, and people are still trying to dig out from the mess left behind by Monday night’s tornado.
One man who survived the storm is now trying to see what he can salvage from his home.
Michael Holloway said he’s still in a bit of shock and trying to make sense of everything that’s happened. He inherited this home on New Castle Road from his late mother and father and has been living there his entire life. He believes his parents, and God, were watching over him during this storm.
Holloway says he was lying in bed reading a book when the storm started picking up. He said he didn’t hear the sirens, but thankfully got an alert on his phone. That’s when he immediately got up, threw on some shoes, and rolled up into a ball in his hallway with his dog Cara.
He said no sooner that he got into position, the roof over his bedroom, where he laid just moments before, blew off.
“A house can be rebuilt, merchandise can be repurchased or re-gifted or however you want to phrase it. But there’s only one of you. For us to be here we can’t be replaced, so every day that we’re given, especially after something like this, is definitely a gift,” Holloway said.
Holloway said he knows God has a plan for his life, and he’s going to take it one day at time.
He’s still sorting through the damage of his home looking specifically for sentimental items like his father’s military flag and his mother’s needlepoint pictures.
