Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at BHA for senior residents 75 and up

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the City of Bessemer (BHA) is partnering with Cahaba Medical Care to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to senior residents 75 and up who live in one of BHA’s seven public housing communities.
The clinic is aimed at making vaccines more accessible.
Cortney Coleman, Executive Director, said, “BHA is redefining the way we connect with our residents. Education, Opportunity and Exposure sets the stage for HOPE, and we have a responsibility to deliver this to our community.”
Coleman said in many cases seniors face barriers that affect their ability such as transportation and mobility issues.
“We are delighted to offer transportation to Cahaba Medical Care for all BHA elderly population who has shown interest in receiving the vaccination,” added Coleman.
“It is very important to Cahaba Medical Care to serve the communities we are located in,” said JohnQueta Bailey-Archie, Cahaba Medical Care’s Community Development Coordinator for Jefferson County. “Our goal is to ensure that all persons have access to testing and access to healthcare. The residents have been very appreciative and grateful that we came to their community to provide testing.”
Schedule:
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Friday, January 29 from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m.
Cahaba Medical Care-West End location
