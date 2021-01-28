First Alert for sunshine and chilly temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Winter temperatures have returned across Central Alabama this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. The big story is the wind. We are continuing to see northerly winds at 10-20 mph which is making it feel significantly colder. When you combine the wind with the temperatures it makes it feel like it is in the 20s. Clouds are still holding on across the state preventing temperatures from rapidly dropping. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds across the Southeast with the system that impacted us moving out into the Atlantic. High pressure should build in today giving us dry and sunny conditions by this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 40s today. Plan for northerly winds today at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. When you factor in the wind and temperatures this afternoon, it could feel like it is in the 30s. Make sure you wear layers and grab a warm coat before you walk out the door. The good news is that the wind will eventually lower by this evening and tonight.