First Alert for sunshine and chilly temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! Winter temperatures have returned across Central Alabama this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s. The big story is the wind. We are continuing to see northerly winds at 10-20 mph which is making it feel significantly colder. When you combine the wind with the temperatures it makes it feel like it is in the 20s. Clouds are still holding on across the state preventing temperatures from rapidly dropping. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds across the Southeast with the system that impacted us moving out into the Atlantic. High pressure should build in today giving us dry and sunny conditions by this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 40s today. Plan for northerly winds today at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. When you factor in the wind and temperatures this afternoon, it could feel like it is in the 30s. Make sure you wear layers and grab a warm coat before you walk out the door. The good news is that the wind will eventually lower by this evening and tonight.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Friday Morning: A few extra clouds are forecast to move into Central Alabama tonight, but we should see enough breaks to allow temperatures to drop into the 20s. We’ll likely start tomorrow off with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds should be light, so the wind chill will not be a significant factor like today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will remain light tomorrow out of the north at 5 mph. Tomorrow will be a good weather day for an outdoor walk or hike.
Saturday Weather: Majority of Saturday appears to stay mostly dry. Cloud cover is forecast to increase as our next weather system develops across the Central United States. Temperatures are forecast to climb slightly above average Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. We will introduce a 20% chance for a few showers in northwest Alabama Saturday evening. The bulk of the rain that moves in will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Next Big Thing: A strong cold front is expected to move into Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Saturday night is looking wet with widespread showers moving into our area. I can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected at this time as the atmosphere appears to be too stable. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 50s Sunday morning. Rain chances should move out of our area Sunday afternoon giving way to a brief warm-up with temperatures in the lower 60s. Colder air returns Monday.
A Cold Start to Next Week: Next Monday could be similar to this afternoon. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the 30s and highs in the mid 40s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy and breezy next Monday as colder air moves in from the north. We look to stay mostly dry for the first half of next week with a gradual warm-up. Our next chance for rain might not move in until next Thursday and Friday.
