Fairhope High School band director arrested on four counts of sexually explicit images of a minor

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- On January 27, 2021, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Fillingim, Jr. on four counts of Possession of Obscene Matter.
The Baldwin County Board of Education says Fillingim, the band director at Fairhope High School, is on administrative leave and has no other information at this time.
This arrest occurred when deputies executed a search warrant at Fillingim’s residence in Daphne, Alabama. The warrant was issued after deputies developed information that Fillingim had downloaded sexually explicit images of someone under the age of seventeen.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of at least one electronic device that was directly related to the transfer of the unlawful images. BCSO also seized other electronic devices and they are currently being analyzed.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.