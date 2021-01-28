Drug maker scrapping two COVID19 vaccines

Merck began working a vaccine soon after several other companies already started the process. “It is frankly almost a miracle that we have two vaccines, that based on the best data have 90 plus, 95 in one, 94 in the other, percent effectiveness in preventing disease. That is almost unheard of. What makes it more unheard of is the fact it was made in a less than a year. So, I am surprised that Merck or any other drug manufacturer has difficulty rolling out a vaccine this quickly? No,” Williamson said