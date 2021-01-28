Drug maker scrapping two COVID19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The ramifications of drug company Merck scrapping two coronavirus vaccines in the works are being felt in Alabama and could affect other drug makers, according to one expert.
“We need more vaccine products and we especially need more vaccine products that are single dose. And it puts more pressure on Phizer and more pressure on Moderna,” explained Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Williamson says Merck’s decision to stop those vaccine trails was not encouraging.
Merck said in a statement it was scrapping two vaccine candidates because the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection with COVID-19 and other COVID-19 vaccines. Having more vaccine would have dramatically improved our healthcare system’s ability to immunize many more people in Alabama.
Merck began working a vaccine soon after several other companies already started the process. “It is frankly almost a miracle that we have two vaccines, that based on the best data have 90 plus, 95 in one, 94 in the other, percent effectiveness in preventing disease. That is almost unheard of. What makes it more unheard of is the fact it was made in a less than a year. So, I am surprised that Merck or any other drug manufacturer has difficulty rolling out a vaccine this quickly? No,” Williamson said
Two more companies, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZanaca are among group of other pharmaceutical companies working to make safe, effective coronavirus vaccines.
