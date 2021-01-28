Curfew issued in tornado damaged areas of Fultondale

Curfew issued in tornado damaged areas of Fultondale
Damage along New Castle Road in Fultondale (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | January 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 2:20 PM

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb declared a State of Local Emergency in the city following Monday night’s tornado that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured dozens of other people.

The State of Emergency is effective starting Thursday, January 28 at 1:00 p.m.

The mayor and city leaders have also issued a curfew that runs from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. for the storm damaged areas. The curfew will remain in place until the next regularly scheduled council meeting on February 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Storm damage area curfew information.

Posted by Fultondale Police Department on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.