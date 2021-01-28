Coosa Valley Medical in Sylacauga expands vaccinations for 65 and over with high-risk medical conditions

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the healthcare workers plan to vaccinate hundreds of people who are 65 and over with high-risk medical conditions.
Here is the information posted on the CVMC Facebook page:
CVMC is excited to announce we have received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and we plan to give out tickets on Thursday, January 28 starting at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. CVMC is expanding eligibility to vaccines to those 65 and over with high-risk medical conditions.
• There will be 500 tickets that will be handed out
• The ticket will include the date and time for your vaccine to be given
• Please remain outside in the designated line. (The tickets will only be distributed to those in line)
• Target population: 65 years of age and over with high-risk medical conditions
• No appointments will be made
We apologize if you have waited in line and have not received a ticket at this point. We are working diligently to distribute the vaccine as soon as it arrives on our campus. Check the CVMC Facebook page for updates or changes.
